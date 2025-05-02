Man Charged With Assault In Alleged Hatchet Attack

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man who allegedly assaulted another last week with a green-handled hatchet reportedly told police he attacked because the alleged victim “pissed him off.”

Michael Keith Gerrity, 67, was reportedly pushing a cart filled with his belongings when police approached him Friday in the area of W. 4th St. and Texas Blvd., according to a probable cause affidavit. Officers with the Texarkana Texas Police Dept. were responding to a call regarding one man attacking another with an axe.

While one officer tended to the alleged victim, another approached Gerrity and noticed a green-handled hatchet among his belongings in the cart. While speaking with officers, Gerrity allegedly “made several statements which made no sense at all but said while speaking that ‘he pissed me off, so I hit him,’” the affidavit said.

The man who was reportedly struck with the hatchet allegedly suffered a noticeable cut to his back.

Gerrity has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He faces two to 20 years if convicted.

Gerrity is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $100,000. The Bowie County Public Defender’s Office entered notice Thursday that the agency is representing Gerrity.

The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell. First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp is representing the state.