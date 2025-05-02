Texarkana Police Arrest Teen in Laurel Street Shooting

Sponsor

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department (TAPD) has made an arrest in connection with a daytime shooting that occurred last Friday near East 32nd and Laurel Street.

Peterios Davidson, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Battery in the First Degree following the April 25 incident. According to police, officers responded around 12:30 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire. When they arrived on scene, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Investigators determined that the suspect fled the area on a bicycle. Members of TAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division processed the scene and have been working to identify all parties involved.

Authorities have not released further details regarding a motive or how Davidson was apprehended. They continue to ask for public assistance, especially for any surveillance footage from the area between 12:20 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. on the day of the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sergeant Freeman at 903-798-3154.

TAPD emphasized that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The department also thanked the public for its continued support and cooperation in keeping the community safe.