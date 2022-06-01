Man Charged with First Degree Murder in Death of 2.5 Month Old Child

Advertisement

A Texarkana man has been charged with Murder in the 1st Degree in the death of a two and half-month-old child.

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, around 5:58 a.m., officers were dispatched to Wadley Hospital due to a deceased two and half-month-old male child. Officers spoke with the caretaker of the child Jeffrey McPherson 38 years of age, from Texarkana, Arkansas. McPherson was taken to the Bi-State Center and interviewed, and the child’s body was sent to the Crime Lab in Little Rock, Arkansas, for an autopsy.

The autopsy results were delivered from the Arkansas Crime Lab on Friday, May 27, 2022, and were ruled a Homicide.

Based on the evidence and statements, Jeffrey McPherson was arrested on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m. for Murder in the 1st Degree and Tampering with physical evidence. McPherson was transported to the Miller County Jail, where he was booked and awaiting his first appearance in court.

