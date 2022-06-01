Mary Ethlyn Watkins

Advertisement

Mary Ethlyn (Mitchell) Watkins, age 98, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. She was born on June 11, 1923, in De Ridder, Louisiana to V.E. and Lola (Thornton) Mitchell.

Ms. Watkins was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church, Texarkana.

She was a wonderful and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her husband, H.E. Watkins; her daughter, Ann Denise Watkins; her parents; her sisters, Wanda V. Smith and Nelda G. Bonnette.

Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters and sons-in-law, Wanda G. and Paul Yelle of North Kingstown, Rhode Island, Jane and Richard Kandler of Santa Barbara, California; two sons and daughters-in-law, Harold R. and Margaret of Bayfield, Wisconsin, Wayne E. and Martha of Hooks, Texas; seven grandchildren, Carol Kandler, Rick Kandler, Brian Yelle, Keith Yelle, Mark Watkins, Lauren Prunty, Chase Watkins; eight great-grandchildren; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being made under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home – Texarkana.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to First Baptist Church, Texarkana’s Senior Adult Ministries or Library; First Baptist Church, Hooks; or a Church of your choosing.

