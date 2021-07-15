Man wanted for murder now in custody

Advertisement

A man wanted for murder since a fatal Sept. 29 shooting in Texarkana, Arkansas, is now in custody.

Justin Howard Petty, 35, is currently being held in the Miller County jail with a bond of $750,000. Texarkana, Arkansas, police had been looking for Petty since the shooting of Billy Eddings, 31, in front of a residence in the 600 block of Fairview Street on Sept. 29, 2020.

Eddings was pronounced dead at the scene on the afternoon of Sept. 29. By that evening, police were asking for help in locating Petty and had issued a warrant for his arrest on a charge of first-degree murder.

Advertisement

Petty was arrested June 30, according to Miller County records. He is scheduled to appear in court next month.

If found guilty of murder, Petty faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

