Online Child Predator Sentenced To More Than 21 Years In Federal Pen

TEXARKANA, Texas–An Indiana man who used threats to coerce girls from Texas and Oklahoma to send him sexually exploitative images was sentenced to over two decades in prison by a federal judge in Texarkana.

Russell James Ott, 35, pleaded guilty last year to the sexual exploitation of children through the production of child pornography. He appeared for sentencing Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III in Texarkana’s downtown federal building. Schroeder imposed a 262-month prison term to be followed by 25 years of supervised release. He must also register as a sex offender.

Ott coerced one of the victims into making images of herself in a cage drinking from a dog bowl. He also demanded images with degrading, humiliating words and phrases including “rape me” and “slave” written on their bodies.

“I used various online personas to coerce Victim 1, Victim 2 and others to engage in sexually explicit conduct,” court documents state. “I admit that I made threats against [the victims] in order to compel them to continue making and sending me the pictures and videos I requested.”

There is no parole from a federal prison sentence though offenders may earn up to 54 days per year of credit for good behavior.

In addition to the prison term, Ott has been ordered to pay a $100 special assessment and a $2,500 penalty under the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018. The funds are used to support victims of child pornography.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Hornok represented the government. Ott was represented by Assistant Federal Public Defender Ken Hawk.