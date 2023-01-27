TEXARKANA ISD EDUCATION FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTURING MEASURES AND GRANT AWARDS

Advertisement

The Texarkana ISD Education Foundation (TISDEF), formerly known as Texarkana Public Schools Foundation, has announced a new mission and focus for the organization. TISDEF will develop community support to expand resources that enrich teaching, inspire learning, and maximize opportunities for all Texarkana Independent School District students.

As part of its reorganization, TISDEF has expanded the board of directors along with the new focus and enthusiasm. Board members are eager to support scholarships, teaching excellence, and academic achievement. “The TISDEF Board of Directors are dedicated to our TISD community and educational excellence, and I am proud to serve with them to support and enhance the tools available to the district,” states Christy Young, President.

TISDEF is an independent, non-profit charitable organization governed by a volunteer board of directors. The sole purpose of TISDEF is to benefit the Texarkana Independent School District. Since 2004, TISDEF has awarded scholarships to hundreds of Texas High School graduates. Additionally, the Foundation periodically awards innovative teaching grants to employees. The funds awarded go directly to the classroom and allow our teachers and other employees to implement exciting new educational programs.

On January 24, 2023, the Education Foundation announced an award of $49,562.75 in Innovative Grants. The Board of Directors made surprise visits to many of our district campuses to present these awards to excited staff, teachers, and students. The Foundation looks forward to following the implementation of these programs over the next few months and reporting to our community how the resources provided by the Foundation maximize the educational opportunities for the students of our district.



The 2022 – 2023 TISDEF Board of Directors includes:

Executive Board:

Christy Young, President

Ben King, Vice-President of Development

Brandon Washington, Vice-President of Programs

Lacy McMillen, Vice-President of Marketing & Events

Martha Norton, Vice-President of Finance & Governance

Valerie DePriest, Secretary

Members:

Charissa Barnes

Robyn Carter

Darby Doan

Melva Flowers Rev. L. B. George Mali Glass

Tonja Hays

Charlotte Hueter Steve Mayo

Darrah McGuire Derrick McGary Julie Mitchell

Glen Moses

Martha Norton

Dennis Washington Treva West

Rendi Wiggins

Doug Brubaker,

Superintendent

Todd Marshall, Executive Director

