Texarkana Arkansas Police Department Investigating DWI Crash

On Sunday, April 6, 2025, at approximately 7:47 PM, officers from the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department (TAPD) responded to a major accident in the 100 block of Pinehurst Street. The 911 dispatch call notes indicated that a vehicle had collided with a residence.

Upon arrival, TAPD officers observed a gray Hyundai Sonata positioned on top of two other vehicles. It had also caused damage to the southeast exterior wall of a residence.

Officers made contact with the driver, Porsche Owens, 34 years old, who had blood on her lip and blood on both knees. While speaking with Owens, officers detected a strong odor of intoxicants emanating from her person and her speech was slurred. Owens also voluntarily admitted to being intoxicated. A witness at the scene reported that another passenger had exited the vehicle and fled prior to the officers’ arrival.

Owens faces charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Criminal Mischief in the second degree (over $5,000). She was also found to have a warrant out of Texarkana District Court for a Probation Violation.

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department urges individuals who consume alcohol to utilize rideshare programs or contact a sober driver.