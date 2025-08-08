Texarkana Man Arrested After Barricading Himself in Home, Assaulting Elderly Parents

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas — A tense standoff in Bowie County ended Thursday evening with the arrest of a Texarkana man accused of assaulting his elderly parents and refusing to surrender to law enforcement.

According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in the 9200 block of Danube Avenue on Aug. 7 in response to an assault in progress. When they arrived, they found the suspect — 50-year-old Michael Casey Dodson — outside the residence. Deputies, who were already familiar with Dodson from previous calls to the address, said he immediately fled inside and barricaded himself on the second floor.

Authorities suspected Dodson was armed with a handgun. The victims, identified as Dodson’s parents, had been assaulted prior to deputies’ arrival, officials said.

Crisis negotiators from the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Texarkana Texas Police Department attempted to persuade Dodson to surrender peacefully, but he refused.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team was called in and eventually deployed a chemical agent into the barricaded area. Dodson reportedly tried to escape the gas by crawling into the attic but fell through the ceiling to the first floor.

He was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Bowie County Jail on two counts of Injury to an Elderly Individual–Family Violence and one count of Interference with an Emergency Call. His bond had not been set as of Friday.

The sheriff’s office thanked the Nash Police Department, Hooks Police Department, Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, Texas DPS, and Texarkana Texas Police Department for their assistance, noting that the coordinated response led to a safe resolution of a potentially dangerous situation.