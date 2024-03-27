Two Arrested After 2.6 Pounds of Meth Recovered from Home

Sponsor

On Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at approximately 5:30pm, Miller County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Detectives executed a search warrant on a residence located on Creekside Dr in Texarkana, Arkansas. This search warrant was based on information gathered from intelligence gathered by Miller County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Detective.

During the search, 2.6 pounds of methamphetamines were recovered from the home, along with marijuana and synthetic marijuana, and a loaded firearm.

Christopher Nard and Crystal Rodriquez, both of Texarkana, Arkansas, were arrested and transported to Miller County Detention Center.

Mr. Nard was booked in on four felony charges: possession of firearms by certain person, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, trafficking methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Ms. Rodriquez was booked in on the same four felony charges along with a petition for revocation warrant out of Miller County Circuit Court.

This is a prime example of our diligence to get the drugs and drug dealers out of Miller County.