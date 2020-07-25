Woman accused of threatening witness in pastor’s sexual abuse trial

Advertisement

A woman has been charged with retaliation in Bowie County for allegedly threatening a witness during a local pastor’s trial earlier this month for child sexual abuse.

Porsche Owens, 29, stepdaughter of Logan Wesley III, is accused of shouting at a witness in front of several members of law enforcement following Wesley’s trial at the New Boston, Texas, High School. The trial was held in the school’s large auditorium so jurors and court staff could socially distance.

On the final day of Wesley’s trial, he was found guilty of multiple sexual abuse crimes and sentenced to five life sentences plus 220 years. Wesley served as pastor of Trinity Temple Church of God in Christ in Texarkana, Ark.

Advertisement

According to a probable cause affidavit, Owens was riding in the passenger seat of a Dodge Charger in the school’s parking lot July 2. Owens allegedly threatened to beat up one of the witnesses as a court bailiff, a Bowie County Sheriff’s Office deputy, an investigator with the Bowie County District Attorney’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety Agent Lance Kline were in the parking lot.

Owens was allegedly removed from the courtroom earlier during the day July 2 for making similar threats to the same victim of Wesley’s sexual abuse that she shouted at in the parking lot later the same day.

Owens was arrested on a warrant for retaliation July 19. She posted a $25,000 bond July 21. Owens faces two to ten years in prison if convicted of retaliation.

