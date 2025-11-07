Woman Arrested After Knife Incident on Miller County 10

Sponsor

A woman was arrested Friday following an investigation into a disturbance involving a knife on Miller County 10, according to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the incident began around 7:29 p.m. on Wednesday, November 5, when a caller reported that a woman was lying down in her driveway. As the victim approached, the woman reportedly stood up, began waving her arms, and motioned for the driver to go around her. The victim told authorities she then saw the woman holding what appeared to be a knife.

Deputy Cpl. Sanders arrived at the scene about 14 minutes later, but the suspect—later identified as Jennifer Thibodeau—had already left the property. After reviewing surveillance footage and speaking with Thibodeau at her residence, the deputy confirmed that she admitted to being in the victim’s driveway. Thibodeau was informed that she is now banned from the property.

Later that evening, at about 10:06 p.m., the victim contacted the sheriff’s office again to report finding a knife in the driveway and noticing damage to her vehicle. Deputies collected the knife as evidence.

Following an investigation, deputies submitted a report and affidavit to the District Court. After review by a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, a warrant was issued for Thibodeau’s arrest on charges of Assault – 1st Degree, Criminal Mischief, and Criminal Trespassing.

Deputies located and arrested Thibodeau around 12:17 p.m. Friday, November 7. She was booked into the Miller County Detention Center on the listed charges.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office emphasized that all reported crimes are taken seriously and investigated according to Arkansas state law and constitutional protections for all citizens.