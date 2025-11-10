Food Drives Surge Across Texarkana Schools Amid Rising Holiday Need

Sponsor

With the ongoing government shutdown and SNAP benefits being paused, there’s a larger call for help from lower-income families at this time of year than ever before. To combat this, schools have already started showing their holiday spirit of giving across the ArkLaTex, having begun or continued fundraising during this season.

The state of Arkansas has the highest food insecurity rate in the nation, according to a 2024 study by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Arkansas High School has decided to help change that as they continue to provide Pig Pantry boxes to their students. Carla Phares and her EAST students have run the pantry for several years, preparing boxes of food for students in need. The boxes contain multiple foods that can be used to cook, bake, and snack on depending on what the students may need. “A lot of the students who need them are in my EAST class, and I’ll even let them pack their own boxes,” Carla explained. “There’s one young lady with six people in her family, so we try to accommodate as much as we can. We don’t let them stuff the boxes full of Cheetos, though.” Typically, the EAST team donates 15 boxes a week, but this past week they had 20 prepared for different families.

On the other side of the stateline, Redwater High School, in partnership with the entire district and Hooks High School, held a canned food fundraiser led by Redwater’s Key Club, with the donations sent out this past Tuesday. During the fundraising process, the two schools have also started a friendly competition. “Redwater’s big rival is Hooks, and that rivalry motivates everyone to give a little more so we can ‘beat Hooks’ in the food drive,” explained Lee Stilson, the sponsor for the Key Club. “The Key Club has held this drive for as long as I can remember, and what began as a simple school effort has grown into a district-wide event after Lisa Tullis from Hooks and Shari Frashiseur helped expand it last year.” The canned goods were all donated to First Baptist Church in Redwater on Tuesday, located across the street from the school. On top of this fundraiser, the Church has also packed bags for lower-income families. The fundraiser was well worth it, though, where nearly 5,000 cans were collected thanks to the donations from students, staff, and local community members.

The impact of these donations is felt by all who receive them, but with the government shutdown still unresolved —becoming the longest in American history —SNAP benefits have yet to be given to families in need. “The impact is immediate,” explained Lee. “This year, when the government shutdown delayed SNAP benefits, [First Baptist] church was able to use our donations right away to support affected families. Around the holidays, many families face food insecurity—especially when school meals aren’t available. The extra food we provide helps make sure students and families have something on the table.”

Most of the schools in the ArkLaTex provide free breakfast and lunch trays for their students, but sometimes even that’s not enough. During holiday breaks when schools are let out to celebrate, some students go days without a full meal. “The reactions I get from some students, I can tell that just that box makes a difference,” Carla said. “One young man got so excited because there was peanut butter and crackers in there.” Other locations that can help serve over holiday breaks– including the week of Thanksgiving– are Mission Texarkana, Randy Sams, and many more.

For any students or families enrolled at Arkansas High School or its district’s other campuses, you can reach Carla Phares at carla.phares@tasd7.net. If you’d like to donate meal items or coordinate Thanksgiving contributions to Randy Sams, please contact Lori at 903-792-7024. To donate to Mission Texarkana, contact them at 903-792-1301.