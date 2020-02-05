23-year-old Killed in Monday Night Shooting

Advertisement

On Monday, February 3, 2020 Texarkana Arkansas Police were called to the 2200 block of East Street in response to reports of a person “possibly being shot in the chest.” When police officers arrived, they found one victim, 23-year-od Phillip A. Lee lying in front of a nearby apartment building suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Officers rendered immediate aid and secured the scene so that ambulance personnel could safely attend to Lee.

Investigators also responded to the scene where witnesses were identified, and evidence was processed and collected. Investigators quickly established several leads and a possible motive in the case in what has become a homicide investigation after Lee succumbed to his injuries late Monday night.

According to police, arrest warrants for multiple individuals believed to have had a role in the homicide are anticipated soon.

As with any crime in the Texarkana, if you have information on this homicide please call investigators at (903) 798-3154 or (903) 794-STOP.

