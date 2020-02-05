Rep. Ratcliffe Statement on Trump Acquittal in Senate Impeachment Trail

Advertisement

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas), a member of President Trump’s impeachment defense team, released the following statement on the Senate’s acquittal of President Trump on both articles of impeachment:

“Today’s vote to acquit President Trump is an ironic indictment of House Democrats’ own abuse of power and political obstruction. History will reflect this as a resounding rebuke of House Democrats’ partisan efforts to remove a sitting president from office for their own political gain. This is not only a win for President Trump and his commitment to faithfully fulfilling the duties of his office – it’s a win for the Constitution. By rejecting Democrats’ attempt to weaponize impeachment, we’ve preserved the Founders’ clear intent to prevent this powerful mechanism from being used for political spite by one party against another. I urge Speaker Pelosi to take the Senate’s acquittal as a strong admonition to finally end the Democrats’ three-year quest to cast aside the votes and will of the American people and undo the results of the 2016 election. It’s long past time to get back to doing the work of the American people. As we approach the November election, I trust that voters will hold Democrats accountable for all the time that was wasted on this failed impeachment sham.”