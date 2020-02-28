24-year-old found dead in possible home invasion shooting

Advertisement

On Thursday, February 27, 2020 at approximately 8:55 p.m., Texarkana Arkansas Police were called to the 1200 block of Linden Street in reference to a shooting and possible home invasion. When officers arrived, they located a male subject who was deceased having succumbed to an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim in the shooting is identified as 24-year-old Devonta Biddle.

The Texarkana Arkansas Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the death as a homicide and are currently following leads.

