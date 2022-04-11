Defendants plead not guilty in woman’s overdose

Advertisement

Two men accused of supplying pills to a woman who nearly died of a fentanyl overdose in December pleaded not guilty last week in Bowie County.

Conner Douglas Morgan, 22, and Johnathan Allen “J Boi” Murray, 34, are charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fentanyl, causing death or serious bodily injury.

Morgan and Murray appeared before 5th District Judge Bill Miller last week. Morgan is represented by Texarkana attorney Butch Dunbar and Murray is represented by attorney Janet Traylor of Waxahachie, Texas. Assistant District Attorney Katie Carter is prosecuting.

Miller scheduled Morgan’s case for jury selection Jan. 23 and Murray’s case for Feb. 21.

Morgan was arrested in December, a few days after the woman was treated for an overdose.

An 18-year-old woman was found unresponsive by her mother the evening of Dec. 19 at their home in Texarkana, Texas, according to a probable cause affidavit. The woman was told by medical staff at a Texarkana hospital that she probably would have died if her mother hadn’t performed CPR and called 911.

Pills were recovered from the woman’s bedroom by police after the overdose which tested positive for fentanyl but were probably fakes stamped with M30 to look like the prescription opioid pain killer oxycodone.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid which is 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine.

Murray allegedly sold some pills to Morgan the afternoon of Dec. 19. Morgan allegedly sold some of the pills he bought from Murray to the woman.

Morgan is currently being held in the Bowie County jail. His bond is set at $75,000 in the drug case though his bond has been revoked on a charge of robbery in a prior case. He is being held in the Bowie County jail.

Murray is being held in the Bowie County jail with bond set at $250,000.

If convicted of possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, with intent to deliver, causing serious bodily injury or death, the men face 2 to 10 years in prison.

