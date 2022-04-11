Construction Begins on Texarkana Panda Express

After over 2 years of site preparation work construction of Panda Express has begun in Texarkana.

The land was purchased by Panda late last week and construction equipment was on site the next day. Dirt work for the building began Monday afternoon.

According to information filed in an application for site plan approval, the drive-thru restaurant will be located on a 1.182-acre tract of land located at 311 St. Michael Drive in Texarkana. The restaurant will be located just east of Cracker Barrel.

According to information submitted to the Texarkana, Texas City Council, Panda Express will be constructing a 2,300 square foot restaurant with a drive-thru and 63 parking spaces. Access to the restaurant will be off St. Michael Drive and also a new drive that has been constructed off of North Cowhorn Creek Loop.

Panda Express is an American fast food restaurant chain that serves American Chinese cuisine. With over 2,200 locations, it is the largest Asian segment restaurant chain in the United States.

