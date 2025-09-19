Bowie Jury Gives Man Life Plus 50 Years In Assault On Texarkana Cop

Sponsor

NEW BOSTON, Texas–A man with a long criminal history and a gang affiliation was sentenced to life in prison plus 50 years Thursday for offenses including a violent struggle with Texarkana police.

Jeffrey Dale Troxel, 46, was sentenced to life for assault on a police officer and to 50 years for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Kelley Crisp, Bowie County First Assistant District Attorney, told TXK Today that Troxel “is a career criminal with 15 prior felony convictions and another five pending felony charges.”

Crisp said, “His trial this week presented our citizens with a question: Will we stand behind the men and women who risk their lives every day protecting ours?”

“The Bowie County District Attorney’s Office is thankful that the jury saw fit to sentence Troxel to the maximum term — life — thereby protecting their neighbors from the harm and mayhem he could inflict in our county,” Crisp said. “This sentence issues a clear warning: the citizens of Bowie County will not tolerate or offer mercy to anyone who would harm a member of our law enforcement.”

Troxel repeatedly punched TTPD Sgt. Nick Tirone in the face when the officer tried to pat him down for weapons as he encountered him on Jan. 17 in the 1600 block of W. 11th St. Police had been called to the area by a man who reported someone had pointed a firearm at them.

When Sgt. Tirone told Troxel he needed to check him for weapons for officer safety, Troxel began reaching into his pockets, pulling out a bottle that he dropped onto the ground before striking Sgt. Tirone in the face with a closed fist. Troxel then lunged, knocking both men to the ground.

Troxel made attempts to grab at the service weapon in the officer’s duty belt and was able to grab his radio and toss it away, preventing him from calling for backup, shortly before Sgt. Tirone managed to pin both of Troxel’s hands to the ground.

When backup arrived, the officers found a handgun in Troxel’s waistband. As a convicted felon, Troxel was prohibited from having a firearm.

Troxel refused to walk to the patrol car so officers had to drag him into the cruiser. Troxel, whom officers believed had ingested methamphetamine, was examined at a local hospital before being transported to the Bowie County jail.

Kelley Crisp, First Assistant District Attorney of Bowie County, filed a notice in the case that Troxel has been identified as a member of the Sureno 13 gang by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troxel has gang tattoos and the security threat management office of DPS has an active gang member profile on him.

The notice Crisp filed includes a long list of criminal convictions for violent and drug crimes committed by Troxel in California, Nevada, Arkansas and Texas.

A jury of nine men and three women was selected Tuesday and on Wednesday, opening statements and testimony began before 5th District Judge Bill Miller. Troxel pleaded guilty to assault on a peace officer and unlawful possession of a firearm, meaning the jury was tasked only with deciding the punishment Troxel should receive.

The jury returned late Thursday with the sentences of life for assault on a peace officer and 50 years for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Crisp represented the state throughout the pretrial and trial of Troxel’s case. Early on in the case, Crisp filed and was granted a motion to increase Troxel’s bond, noting that he had at least 21 prior criminal convictions at the time of the assault on Sgt. Tirone.

Crisp’s bid to raise Troxel’s bond further noted that he had an active warrant at the time of his arrest for an assault that had occurred Jan. 8 in the yard of a residence in the 1200 block of CR 3112 in De Kalb, Texas. Troxel is accused of stabbing a man and leaving him “with his guts hanging out,” according to Crisp’s motion to raise his bond.

Crisp also noted that Troxel was free on bond for alleged criminal conduct in Little River County, Ark., at the time of the assault on Sgt. Tirone. He was arrested Dec. 24 for possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, obstructing governmental operations, reckless driving and resisting arrest, the motion states.

Troxel’s bonds, which initially totaled $260,000, were increased to a combined $800,000, by Bowie County Justice of the Peace Nancy Talley in response to Crisp’s motion, ensuring that he remained behind bars while his case proceeded to trial.

Troxel was represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office.