13 TAMUT Athletic Teams Earn NAIA Academic Award

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has announced that 13 of the University’s athletic teams have been recognized by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) as 2024-25 Scholar-Teams. This prestigious honor is awarded to teams that achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher during the 2024-25 academic year.

A&M-Texarkana teams receiving this recognition include Men’s Tennis with a cumulative GPA of 3.67, Softball (3.60), Women’s Beach Volleyball (3.60), Women’s Tennis (3.53), Women’s Volleyball (3.42), Men’s Soccer (3.41), Women’s Soccer (3.39), Competitive Dance (3.37), Women’s Basketball (3.31), Baseball (3.29), Competitive Cheer (3.26), Men’s Cross Country (3.21), and Women’s Cross Country (3.20).

“We are extremely proud of our student-athletes and coaches for earning this recognition,” said Ryan Wall, A&M-Texarkana’s Director of Athletics. “Having 13 of our programs named NAIA Scholar-Teams shows the commitment our athletes make to excellence both on the field and in the classroom. Their dedication to academics reflects the culture we are building at A&M–Texarkana as we continue to grow and transition into NCAA Division II.”

This achievement underscores A&M-Texarkana’s mission of developing champions in competition, in the classroom, and in the community.

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana: Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a member of the NAIA’s Red River Athletic Conference and competes in 21 varsity sports, including men’s and women’s basketball, bowling, cross country, golf, soccer, tennis, and track & field, men’s baseball, women’s softball, indoor volleyball, and beach volleyball, as well as co-ed Esports, competitive dance, and competitive cheer.

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.

