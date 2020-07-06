80 Inmates 5 Staff Test Positive at Miller County Jail

Advertisement

On July 2-3 the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, after consultation with the Arkansas Department of Health, conducted facility wide testing for COVID-19. All persons incarcerated, along with all employees at the Sheriff’s Complex received tests provided by the Arkansas Department of Health. Over the weekend, ADH tested all submitted samples.

On Monday, July 6 the Miller County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Arkansas Department of Health reflecting that 85 of the approximately 335 tests administered tested positive for COVID-19. Of those testing positive, all are currently asymptomatic.

A total of 5 employees tested positive, and are included in the total number, and they are likewise, asymptomatic.

All persons who develop symptoms will receive additional screening and will receive immediate medical intervention. The Arkansas Department of Health, the Miller County Detention Center Medical Director, and the Miller County Detention Center Medical Staff work diligently to implement recommended protocols.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center continues the following;

Daily Testing of Inmates / 3 times per day for symptoms, fever, oxygen saturation levels.

***The purpose of Pulse Oximetry is to check how well a heart is pumping oxygen through the body.***

Daily assignment of masks for inmates / staff.

Increased disinfecting / laundry.

Continued screening of new bookings into MCDC.

Segregation of Positive / Negative tests.

Those protocols, precautions have been in place at the Miller County Sheriff’s Office Complex, and will continue until such recommendations from ADH / CDC are lifted.

Court held at the Miller County Sheriff’s Office Complex may limit public access. Those determinations are at the discretion of the Presiding Judge.