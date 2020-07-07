Man facing sexual assault charge in Miller County involving 5-year-old girl

Advertisement

Prosecutors in Miller County have charged a Longview, Texs, man with second-degree sexual assault for alleged misconduct with a 5-year-old girl.

Kevin Eugene Armstrong, 51, allegedly assaulted the girl in Texarkana, Ark., and Longview, according to a probable cause affidavit. At a house in Texarkana, Armstrong allegedly put the girl’s hand on his genitals.

The girl allegedly described a piercing on Armstrong’s privates during a forensic interview in Longview. The alleged abuse was reported to Miller County Sheriff’s Office on March 5. The girl’s mother allegedly told investigators that Armstrong had access to the girl in Texarkana from Feb. 29 to March 1.

Advertisement

Armstrong’s bail is currently set at $50,000 and he is being held in the Miller County jail. Armstrong is charged with second-degree sexual assault and faces five to 20 years and a $15,000 fine if found guilty.

