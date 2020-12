Advertisement

There is a Windstream outage right now that’s effecting people’s ability to call 911 from their landline phones. Includes both sides of Texarkana and parts of Bowie and Miller Counties.

People with Windstream landline phones will need to use a cell phone to call 911 (or anyone else) until this issue is resolved.

If you need emergency services in the Texarkana area you should call 903-798-3348 OR 903-798-3349

Advertisement