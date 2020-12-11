The Pleasant Grove Independent School District Board of Trustees Approves a One-Time $1,000 Stipend for District Employees

Advertisement

The Pleasant Grove Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a one-time $1,000 stipend for full-time employees during their board meeting on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

“The goal of the stipend is to show appreciation to our staff for their additional efforts and hours worked due to COVID this year,” Superintendent Chad Pirtle said. “Our staff have been champions working through the challenges, and this stipend is being given to show our sincere gratitude for their hard work this year. ”

