Aggravated Charges Upgraded After Death of Victim

Advertisement

Detectives upgraded the Aggravated Assault charges against Dontavious Haney, 19, to a first degree felony following the death of his girlfriend. Denise Watson, 21, of Texarkana Texas died at Wadley Regional Medical Center at about 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon the completion of an autopsy and consultation with the Bowie County District Attorney’s Office the determination was made that the upgraded Aggravated Assault charge most closely fit the facts of the case.

Watson collapsed inside an apartment in the 1600 block of Peach Street Friday morning after Haney struck Watson once in the face with his fist following an argument. After officers were dispatched to the apartment, they found Haney attempting to perform CPR on Watson, who was lying on the floor of the apartment. Officers determined that she was not breathing and took over attempts to resuscitate her until paramedics arrived. She was transported to the hospital and died the next day.

Advertisement

Haney was arrested at the scene and transported to the Bi-State Jail. Now charged with Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury of a Family Member, his original bond set at $100,000 has been increased to $1,000,000.

