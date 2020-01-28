Teens plead not guilty to capital murder

Advertisement

Two teens facing capital murder charges in a November home invasion that left one man dead pleaded not guilty Monday at hearings in Bowie County.

Daveon Woods, 17, appeared for arraignment before 202nd District Judge John Tidwell with Texarkana attorney Jeff Harrelson. Woods’ co-defendant, Cameron Ware, 18, appeared with Texarkana attorney Butch Dunbar. Both pleaded not guilty in the Nov. 9 shooting of 31-year-old Craig Garner.

Garner was shot as he went to the living room of his family’s home in the River Crossing Apartments on College Drive at approximately 1:30 a.m. to investigate noise. Garner’s wife hid in a bedroom with their children during the shooting. Shell casings from two different caliber weapons were recovered from the scene.

Woods and Ware also pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery in a separate case. Woods and Ware allegedly robbed two at gunpoint Oct. 17 at the Pecan Ridge Apartments.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Woods and Ware are allegedly members of the M.O.B. street gang. The initials allegedly stand for “Money Over Bitches.”

Woods and Ware allegedly stole the victims’ clothing, shoes, cash and phones.

Bail in the capital murder case is set at $1 million each and bail in the robbery case is set at $100,000 each.

