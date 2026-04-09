Appeals Court Denies Bid For New Trial For Man Who Assaulted Cop

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TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texas state appellate court has rejected a bid for a new trial from a man who was sentenced to life in prison plus 50 years last year by a jury for assaulting a police officer and carrying a firearm while a convicted felon.

Jeffery Dale Troxel, 50, was found guilty by a Bowie County jury in September. On appeal, he argued that statements made by the prosecutor during closing arguments were improper. Specifically, Troxel took issue with statements about how the police protect citizens and the jury can “take care of” police by sentencing Troxel to life in prison.

The Sixth District Court of Appeals in Texarkana said Tuesday that an objection to the closing statement was not made at trial and was therefore not preserved for appellate review. The decision upholds Troxel’s sentence.

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Troxel repeatedly punched TTPD Sgt. Nick Tirone in the face when the officer tried to pat him down for weapons as he encountered him on Jan. 17, 2025, in the 1600 block of W. 11th St. Police had been called to the area by a man who reported someone had pointed a firearm at them.

When Sgt. Tirone told Troxel he needed to check him for weapons for officer safety, Troxel began reaching into his pockets, pulling out a bottle that he dropped onto the ground before striking Sgt. Tirone in the face with a closed fist. Troxel then lunged, knocking both men to the ground.

Troxel made attempts to grab at the service weapon in the officer’s duty belt and was able to grab his radio and toss it away, preventing him from calling for backup, shortly before Sgt. Tirone managed to pin both of Troxel’s hands to the ground.

When backup arrived, the officers found a handgun in Troxel’s waistband. As a convicted felon, Troxel was prohibited from having a firearm.

Troxel refused to walk to the patrol car so officers had to drag him into the cruiser.

Bowie County District Attorney-elect Kelley Crisp filed a notice in the case ahead of the trial detailing Troxel’s lengthy criminal history and noted that Troxel has been identified as a member of the Sureno 13 gang by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troxel has gang tattoos and the security threat management office of DPS has an active gang member profile on him.

Troxel has numerous criminal convictions for violent and drug-related crimes in California, Nevada, Arkansas and Texas.

At the time of sentencing Crisp said, “This sentence issues a clear warning: the citizens of Bowie County will not tolerate or offer mercy to anyone who would harm a member of our law enforcement.”

He is currently being held in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison unit in Palestine, Texas.