Arkansas Double-Murder Suspect Added to U.S. Marshals Most Wanted List

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Marshals today elevated the fugitive status of an Arkansas man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend and her 4-year-old son.

Jory John Worthen, 24, is now a Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted fugitive, and authorities are asking the public for information that could lead to his arrest.

“Our 15 Most Wanted list is reserved for fugitives we consider the worst of the worst,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Donald Washington. “It is without a doubt, Jory Worthen deserves to be on that list. The U.S. Marshals and our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners will use every available resource to bring him to justice for this heinous crime.”

On June 23, 2019, Worthen allegedly murdered Alyssa Cannon, 20, and her 4-year-old son, Braydon Ponder, in their home located at 1338 Ronald Drive, Camden, Arkansas. Worthen was living at the residence at the time of the murders. Their bodies were discovered two days later. Authorities found Worthen’s pick-up truck at the residence, but the victim’s white 2007 Honda Accord was missing. The vehicle was later found July 22, 2019, in Seattle, Washington, in a Burger King parking lot.

The Camden Police Department charged Worthen with two counts of capital murder, and the U.S. Marshals, who have been assisting local authorities with the case since June 2019, obtained a federal warrant for Worthen in February.

“We are absolutely resolute in our commitment to bringing Worthen to justice” said Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal B. Dewaine Allen of the Western District of Arkansas. “With our state and local law enforcement partners, we will leave no stone unturned until he is behind bars.”

Worthen is a 6-foot-2 white male weighing approximately 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel/brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos on the underside of both forearms, one saying “Matthew 7-6” on his right forearm. Other tattoos are on his right hand; on his chest, including one of a skull with wings; and barbed wire on his left bicep. Worthen is described by associates as a “neat freak” and likes playing video games and drinking beer. He also smokes cigarettes, primarily Marlboros and Newports.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading directly to his arrest. Anyone with information should notify the agency at the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the Communications Center at 1-877-WANTED-2, online via the web, or an app at www.usmarshals.gov/tips. Additional information about the U.S. Marshals Service can be found at www.usmarshals.gov.

