Texarkana COVID-19 Update Thursday, July 23

TEXAKANA, TX— Bowie County Emergency Operations Center reports a total of 546 positive COVID-19 cases, with 227 recoveries and 34 deaths. There are currently 286 active cases being traced in Bowie County.

Cass County has a total 97 cases with 50 recovered and two deaths. Cass County currently has 45 active cases.

Miller County, Ark. reports 81 active cases and 2 deaths.

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

The City of Texarkana, Texas will reopen the Southwest Center tomorrow, Friday, July 23, 2020 after all areas have been sanitized and employee test results have been returned.

Please note two meals are given away on Mondays and Wednesdays, one hot meal and one frozen, to help with food on those days’ services aren’t offered.

Governor Greg Abbott Executive Order: GA-29 includes the following mandates:

The Executive order requires all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions. The Governor also issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of over 10 people, and making it mandatory that, with certain exceptions, people cannot be in groups larger than ten and must maintain six feet of social distancing from others.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

