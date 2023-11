Sponsor

At approximately 10:36am, TAPD dispatch received a call that a man and woman had been shot in a residence in the 4800 block of Parkland.

According to Responding officers arrived on scene to find an adult male off duty Texarkana Arkansas police officer and an adult female had sustained gunshot wounds. Both parties were transported to hospitals and are currently in stable condition.

Because one of the parties involved is a TAPD police officer, Arkansas State Police are investigating.