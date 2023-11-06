Hospice of Texarkana – On a Mission to Serve Those Who Served Us

Sponsor

November 11th is Veterans Day, and Hospice of Texarkana is recognizing this day by honoring those who served our country and now face a serious illness, as well as all our other community’s Veterans. For the fourth year in a row, the program has organized a “Care- A-Van” to recognize those military service members on their special day.

In recognition of Veterans Day, Hospice of Texarkana staff, volunteers, Veterans, and members of area armed forces plan to join together to honor those who served by participating in a “Care-A-Van” that will travel to several senior living centers throughout the community. This year, the caravan has grown to include visits to seven centers, with every stop honoring the Center’s resident Veterans with patriotic music, an honorary certificate, and a small American flag.

As a We Honor Veterans partner with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, Hospice of Texarkana is providing specialized care to Veterans who are facing a life-limiting illness and their families throughout the year. This includes a Veteran-to-Veteran volunteer program, recognition and pinning ceremonies, and assistance navigating veteran benefits.

“Honoring Veterans isn’t just a once-a-year activity for us. We serve the Veterans in our care and in our community every day. We have been privileged to be part of their stories”, said Hospice of Texarkana Executive Director Cindy Marsh. Contact Hospice of Texarkana to learn more about the ways they support our nation’s heroes by calling 903-792-4263 or visiting www.hospiceoftexarkana.org, where a virtual tour video of the region-only freestanding inpatient hospice care center is available.

To all our nation’s Veterans, thank you from Hospice of Texarkana.

About Hospice of Texarkana / Hospice of Hope, Inc. – an independent, nonprofit hospice founded in 1985, serving a 50-mile area in northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas and home to the region’s only freestanding Hospice Inpatient Care Center. Hospice care is intensive comfort care that alleviates pain and suffering, enhancing the quality of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones by addressing their medical, emotional, spiritual, and grief needs.

The National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs, created the We Honor Veterans program to empower hospice and other healthcare providers across America to meet the unique needs of seriously ill Veterans and their families.

Learn more about the We Honor Veterans program at www.WeHonorVeterans.org and Hospice of Texarkana at www.hospiceoftexarkana.com or by calling 904-794-4263.