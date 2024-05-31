Arkansas State Police Seek Assistance in Hit-And-Run Death

Sponsor

Arkansas State Police (ASP) is asking for the assistance of anyone who may have information relating to a Hempstead County pedestrian hit-and-run that left a Texarkana, Texas, man dead.

On Monday, May 27, 2024, at around 12:35 a.m., ASP responded to an unresponsive subject at the 28-mile marker near Hope on Interstate 30 Westbound in Hempstead County. The victim was located on the shoulder of the road and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Hempstead County Coroner.

Witnesses reported that the deceased individual was last seen walking away from a store in Hope. The victim has been identified as Cameron Evans, 33.

Evans’ body will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.

ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking anyone who may have been traveling on I-30 in Hempstead County near Hope overnight Sunday, May 26, into Monday morning, May 27, and witnessed anything unusual or who know anything about a suspect vehicle to contact ASP CID Company C at (870) 777-8944.