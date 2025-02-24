Arkansas Woman Accused Of Leaving Pup To Starve To Death In Apartment

Sponsor

HOPE, Ark.–A Hope, Ark., woman has been formally charged with aggravated animal cruelty in Hope, Ark., for allegedly leaving a puppy for days without food or water in an apartment, causing the canine’s death, according to court records filed Friday.

Employees of the apartment complex at 801 Mack St. in Hope had called 911 after finding a dead and decomposing puppy in the bedroom of an apartment that had recently been occupied by 24-year-old Senai Sinquiece Johnson. The puppy was a male, approximately 2-month-old white/blue merle that appeared to have been dead less than a week, according to an arrest affidavit.

There was a strong odor of decomposition in the apartment and the bedroom where the puppy had been shut in had a large amount of urine and feces on the floor, leading officers to conclude it had been alone there for days. While no food or water had been left out for the puppy, officers did find a plastic container on a closet shelf that appeared to have once been used to provide water or food but it was empty, the affidavit said.

Apartment complex personnel reportedly told police that Johnson had been told she had until Dec. 20 to vacate the unit and officers noted that the apartment was nearly empty.

Starving a dog, cat or horse is considered to be torture under Arkansas’ animal cruelty statute. If convicted of that offense, Johnson faces any or all of the following: up to six years in prison, a fine up to $10,000, 400 hours of community service and a court-ordered mental evaluation with counseling for a length of time determined by the court.

Johnson was arrested Jan. 7 and is no longer in custody. Bond information was not available Friday.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Joseph Short. An attorney of record was not listed Friday for Johnson.