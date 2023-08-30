Arrest Made in Waterman St. Shooting

Sponsor

Texarkana, Texas police have made one arrest in the shooting of three men inside a house in the 300 block of Waterman Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Tristen McAllister, 19, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, was charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity – Aggravated Assault.

According to police, McAllister brought a 20-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds into the Texarkana Emergency Center for treatment just minutes after the shooting occurred on Waterman Street. Officers recognized the two men as matching two of the suspects’ description in the shooting. Due to his critical injuries, the second man was transferred to Christus St. Michael Hospital for treatment while McAllister was detained for questioning.

Later that evening, Detective Cliff Harris had enough evidence to show that McAllister and the other man were involved in the shooting, and he obtained a warrant for McAllister’s arrest. He was booked into the Bi-State Jail, and his bond was set at $500,000 this morning by a judge.

Police continue to investigate this crime and say they anticipate similar charges against the other man – and the others involved – in the coming days.

The three victims remain in the hospital, with two of them in critical condition.