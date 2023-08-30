Man Accused Of Misconduct With 11 & 16-Year-Old Girls Arrested After Cemetery Chase

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–Police responding to reports of a man being chased through a Texarkana graveyard were told the disturbance started because an 11-year-old autistic girl had been sexually abused by her mother’s boyfriend.

Caleb Hollembeak, 21, had allegedly been staying with the girl and her mother at a house in Texarkana, Texas, when a 16-year-old neighbor informed the family that she had been receiving unwanted, sexually-oriented requests for sexually explicit pictures and sexual contact from him through online messaging apps, according to a probable cause affidavit. That revelation led to even more disturbing ones involving the 11-year-old autistic daughter of the woman with whom Hollembeak had reportedly been having a romantic relationship while living with her and her child.

Texarkana police received the call about the cemetery chase Aug. 3. Hollembeak was being pursued by the aunt and uncle of the alleged 11-year-old victim. Officers interviewed the 16-year-old neighbor who told the 11-year-old’s mother that Hollembeak had sent “inappropriate messages” to her over the last two days which led to the discovery that Hollembeak had allegedly exposed himself to the 11-year-old.

“[The 16-year-old] advised that Caleb messaged her saying that he had a crush on her, she was sexy, he planned to kiss her if he could get her alone, and that he requested a picture of her breasts,” the affidavit said, adding that Hollembeak had allegedly “flicked his tongue,” at the teen.

Allegations involving the 11-year-old soon followed and Hollembeak was chased by the girl’s aunt and uncle when he fled the house following a confrontation with the family.

The 11-year-old reportedly described acts by Hollembeak which are at the center of a charge of indecency with a child by exposure he faces in Bowie County. She allegedly reported that Hollembeak had exposed himself to her in the past and that she told him to “get out of here” when he came into the bathroom once and asked to join her in the tub.

Hollembeak’s alleged communications via SnapChat and cell phone messaging with the 16-year-old are at the root of a charge of online solicitation of a minor, court records show.

Hollembeak was booked into the Bowie County jail Sunday on the charges and is being held on bonds totaling $155,000. In addition to the felony charges of indecency with a child and online solicitation, he is also facing a misdemeanor count of failure to identify, court records show.

If convicted of either online solicitation or indecency by exposure, Hollembeak faces two to ten years in a Texas prison.

The case has been assigned to 5th District Judge Bill Miller.