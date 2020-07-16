Bail at $100,000 for man accused of raping unconscious woman

Advertisement

A Wake Village, Texas, man is being held on a $100,000 bail for the alleged sexual assault of a woman who was unconscious from alcohol intoxication last month in Texarkana, Texas.

Adam Fletcher Post, 25, was arrested July 9 after a woman and her friend made a report to Texarkana, Texas, police regarding a June 20 incident. According to a probable cause affidavit, the two women, Post and others agreed to meet June 20 in the parking lot of a business on Forrest Lake Drive in Texarkana, Texas, and follow each other to the Caddo River near Arkadelphia, Ark.

The two women reported they rode together while Post rode in a car with other friends. The alleged victim reported that she had only known Post for a couple of months and denied they were involved in a physical relationship.

The woman said Post gave her an unopened bottle of Pink Whitney, a pink lemonade flavored vodka, and that she consumed the liquor while floating on the river. The woman said she became extremely intoxicated.

The woman’s friend reported that the alleged victim was passed out drunk in the back seat of her Chevy Malibu when she drove her back to Texarkana along with Post. The driver said she had gotten out of the car to look for Post’s keys and that when she returned, Post was sexually assaulting the unconscious woman in the back seat of the Malibu.

The friend yelled at Post to get off the passed out woman and he left. The woman’s bathing suit bottom had been removed.

The two women reported the incident to Texarkana, Texas, police July 3.

If convicted of aggravated sexual assault, Post faces five to 99 years or life in prison.

