Texarkana, Texas Farmers Market Closed for Season due to COVID-19

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, TX- Due to the continuing increasing cases of COVID-19 The Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market will cease operations of the Saturday Farmers’ Market as of July 15, 2020.

The City of Texarkana, Texas, Planning and Community Development Office will continue to provide options for citizens and vendors, by continuing the Mobile Market options that began this year due to COVID-19. The Mobile Market is a program that allows people to order a box of locally grown food online. Those interested may specify their preferences and pick up their box at the Southwest Center located at 3222 W 7th Street, Texarkana, TX 75501. To order from our Mobile Market visit our website at texarkanafarmersmarket.com.

For more information, contact Keith Beason at Keith.Beason@txkusa.org or (903) 798-3901.

