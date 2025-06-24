Bail At $5.5 Million For Texarkana Woman Accused In Baby’s Scalding Death

Sponsor

HOOKS, Texas–Bond has been set at $5.5 million for a Texarkana woman accused of causing her eight-month-old baby’s death by placing him in scalding water.

Jatoria Renae Cleamons, 21, was booked into the Bowie County jail on Friday on charges of injury to a child and manslaughter. The baby boy died Feb. 4 in Hooks, Texas, after being treated by first responders who were unable to revive him. An autopsy was ordered afterward to determine the cause of death.

The autopsy reportedly revealed that the child died of thermal injuries. The baby had allegedly been placed in scalding water a couple of weeks before by Cleamons at her residence in Texarkana, Texas.

If convicted of injury to a child, Cleamons faces six months to two years in a state jail. If found guilty of manslaughter, she faces two to 20 years in prison.