Arrest Made in De Kalb Double Homicide

DE KALB, Texas–Deputies in White County, Arkansas, arrested a suspect Monday in the shooting deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were discovered in the De Kalb, Texas, area of Bowie County on Thursday morning.

Clyde Allen Stephens II was allegedly driving a car that had been rented by one of the victims, Donna Culpepper, when he was taken into custody following a pursuit Monday morning, according to the White County Sheriff’s Office. While Stephens was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, he is being held for questioning in the deaths of Culpepper, 63, and Charles Beckham.

When relatives of Culpepper’s were unable to reach her, a family member checked for her at Beckham’s residence, where she was known to occasionally stay, in the 700 block of Private Road 42041. After finding Culpepper deceased in the driveway, the family member called 911.

Bowie County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Beckham’s truck burned behind the residence and investigators subsequently located Beckham’s body.

Stephens could waive extradition from Arkansas to face charges in Texas. If he does not, authorities in Texas will likely initiate proceedings to have an Arkansas judge greenlight the transfer of custody.