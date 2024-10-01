Bail At $5 Million For Man Accused Of Cap. Murder In 5-Year-Old’s Beating Death

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A mother and step-father accused in the beating death of a five-year-old boy last week allegedly waited nearly two hours to call 911 after finding the child wasn’t breathing, according to court records.

Terry Don Robinson Jr., 35, and Destiny Lynn Culvahouse, 24, aka Destiny Robinson, are both facing felony charges in the Sept. 27 death of Zaydon Robinson. Terry Robinson is charged with capital murder of a child under age 10 while Culvahouse has been charged with injury to a child by omission causing serious bodily injury or death, a first-degree felony.

Culvahouse allegedly told investigators that she and Terry Robinson waited nearly two hours to call for help after finding the boy unresponsive and not breathing in the early afternoon, according to a probable cause affidavit. The boy was transported by ambulance from a unit at the Creekside Apartments at 3333 Nichols Drive to a hospital in Texarkana where he was pronounced dead.

Zaydon had turned five years old earlier in September, according to records. His body reportedly showed evidence of a severe beating including massive bruising to his abdomen, buttocks, arms and legs, the affidavit said.

Terry Robinson allegedly told investigators he had disciplined the boy for “stealing” after hearing him awake in the middle of the night. Robinson allegedly said the boy had “stolen” a diaper bag, a microphone stand and two drinks when he was up while others in the apartment were sleeping.

Culvahouse allegedly claimed that the “discipline” by Terry Robinson of little Zaydon had occurred before she got up in the morning of Sept. 27 and that he was “acting normal” when he had breakfast. Culvahouse allegedly reported that Zaydon was unresponsive when she attempted to rouse him from a nap at around 12:30 p.m.

Culvahouse and Terry Robinson allegedly placed the boy in the bathtub to “warm him up” and did not call 911 until 2:15 p.m. – nearly two hours after allegedly finding him unresponsive and not breathing, the affidavit said.

Terry Robinson faces a possible death sentence or life without the possibility of parole if convicted of capital murder in the death of a child under 10. Culvahouse faces five to 99 years or life in prison if found guilty of first-degree injury to a child.

Terry Robinson is being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $5 million while Culvahouse’s bail is set at $1 million, booking records show.

Both cases have been assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison. Bowie County court records show that Judge Addison has appointed Texarkana lawyer Jeff Harrelson to represent Terry Robinson and Texarkana lawyer Butch Dunbar to represent Culvahouse.