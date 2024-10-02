Dr. James Hederick Cauthron

Sponsor

James Hederick Cauthron, Doc, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2024. He was born on December 4, 1932, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Charlie and Della Mae Cauthron and his siblings are Charlie Mae, Jane, Dorothy, and Helen.

Doc was widely known for being a Razorback football player and continued being a supporter of that program for life. He played for the LSU Tiger baseball team before going to the University of Arkansas where he played starting center for the Hogs. He later enlisted in the Marines where he played football as well. While based in San Diego, he played for the Bulldogs minor-league baseball team.

Jim came back to the U of A, where he met and married Murphy. Jim later attended dental school at the University of Tennessee Memphis. Upon graduation, he moved to Ashdown to set up his dental practice and to raise his family.

Jim was an avid golfer and won multiple tournaments.

Though Doc was known for his athleticism and his ethical dental practice, he was probably best known for his deep love and devotion to his family. He never missed a performance, ballgame, or concert. He loved nothing more than spending time with family and friends. He was so loved and respected by all who knew him and will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; three of his sisters; his great-grandson, Nathan James Huddleston; and his daughter, Teri Neal Cauthron.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Murphy Coulter Cauthron; sister Helen Creed; daughters, Keri Murph Cody, (Jay), Peri-Gay Walker, (Brent); and son Steve (Donna); six grandchildren, Kiley Huddleston (Jonathan), Kelsey Russell, (Caleb), Coulter Cody, (Audra), Paige and Meri Shaye Walker and Stephanie Cone. He was a proud great-grandfather to Henry and Allison Huddleston.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Boulevard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the First United Methodist Church/Impact, 145 E. Commerce, Ashdown, Arkansas 71822, to the Nathan James Huddleston Scholarship.