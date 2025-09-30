Bail At $650K For Man, 27, Accused Of Sex Abuse Of Girl, 14

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man who allegedly possessed images of himself sexually abusing a 14-year-old Texarkana girl he met online is facing multiple felony charges following an arrest earlier this month.

Jaylon Rashaad Rucker, 27, of Cotton Plant, Ark., allegedly picked the 14-year-old girl up from a fast food restaurant near her home in Texarkana, Ark., and drove her to a Texarkana, Texas, apartment complex, where he sexually abused her, according to a probable cause affidavit. Rucker came to the attention of law enforcement on Sept. 6 when he was pulled over in a 2018 Chevrolet pickup for a traffic violation in Texarkana, Texas, with the girl in tow.

Members of the Texarkana Texas Police Dept. were not convinced when the girl reportedly told them she was 18, with one of the responding officers guessing her age exactly. A couple of hours earlier, the girl had told her parents she was going to sit on the porch to get some air and had disappeared.

Officers with TTPD called the girl’s parents, who picked her up from the traffic stop and took her to a local hospital. The girl allegedly made an outcry to medical personnel of sexual abuse by Rucker, the affidavit said.

A forensic examination of cell phone data allegedly showed that Rucker had met with the girl in a Texarkana, Texas, apartment complex, leading to charges being filed in Bowie County, Texas.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Rucker’s social media. Investigators allegedly found inappropriate texts, intimate videos and images of the girl in Rucker’s social media, leading to a charge of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Rucker was arrested Sept. 18.

Rucker has also been charged with sexual assault of a child and online solicitation of a minor. The child pornography and online solicitation charges are both punishable by two to ten years in prison, in the event of a conviction. If found guilty of sexual assault of a child, Rucker faces two to 20 years in prison.

Rucker is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $650,000.

The case has been assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison.