Bail set at $250,000 for man accused of child sex abuse in Miller County

Advertisement

Bail has been set at $250,000 for a Texarkana, Ark., man accused of repeated sexual assaults of a girl who is now 14

Jedidiah Stonestreet, 40, was arrested last week on five counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault involving a girl who claims she was 12 when she was first molested. According to a probable cause affidavit, the girl resided in the same home with Stonestreet but is not related to him.

The 14-year-old girl made an allegation of abuse to a family member in August and the adult family member contacted police. The girl reported that Stonestreet began molesting her when she was 12 and that the abuse was getting worse as she got older. The girl allegedly told investigators that she came forward because of concern for other children in Stonestreet’s life.

Advertisement

The girl told investigators she tried to fight Stonestreet off of her during some of the assaults but was unsuccessful in getting him to stop.

If found guilty of rape, Stonestreet faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

Stonestreet appeared Oct. 28 before Circuit Judge Carlton Jones for an initial appearance on the five rape charges and two sexual assault charges. Stonestreet is scheduled to appear for a status hearing before a circuit judge Dec. 3.

