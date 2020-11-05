William Everett Edwards

Advertisement

William Everett (Bill) Edwards, age 75, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on November 3, 2020.

Bill was born November 23, 1944, in Texarkana, Arkansas and had been a lifetime resident. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and was retired from Red River Army Depot. He was a man of few words, but when he spoke, you leaned in and listened, for his words were full of intelligence and wisdom.

Survivors include his wife of fifty-eight years, Shirley Brantley Edwards of Texarkana, Arkansas, one daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Todd Reed of Redwater, Texas, one son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Lisa Edwards of Austin, Texas, three sisters, Racine Smith of Texarkana, Texas, Nona Seward of Mineola, Texas, and Sue Tyler of Texarkana, Arkansas, three brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth and Marge Edwards of Buda, Texas, Orace and Ann Edwards of Arlington, Texas, and Cecil and Kay Edwards of Kauffman, Texas, seven grandchildren, Andrew Reed (Marlana) of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Peter (Scarlett) Reed of Camp Pendleton, California, Johnathan Reed, James Reed, and Hannah Reed of Redwater, Texas, and Emma Edwards and Molly Edwards of Austin, Texas, and one great-grandchild, Ezekiel Jerimiah Reed, a nephew that was under his guardianship, Michael Shipp of Booneville, Arkansas and one special friend that he referred to as “grandson number five”, Josh Campbell (Becki) of Texarkana, Arkansas.

A celebration of his life will be at 2:00 P. M. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel with Rev. Todd Reed and Rev. Wes Dean officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 PM until 8 PM Friday.

Memorials may be made to Not Ashamed Ministries online at naministries.org or to 436 Paige Lane, Texarkana, Arkansas, 71854.

Online registration is at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com