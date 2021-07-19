Bond set at $7 million in capital murder case

Advertisement

Bond has been set at $7 million for a man arrested on Thursday for capital murder in the death of an 11-month-old boy.

Texarkana, Texas, police responded to a report Sunday that a child who wasn’t breathing and showed signs of injury had been brought to Christus St. Michael Hospital’s emergency room by Lowe and the baby’s mother. The doctors were able to stabilize the little boy enough that he could be transferred to Arkansas Children’s Hospital. However, he died two days later.

Lowe had allegedly been watching the child while the mother was at work, according to Texarkana, Texas, Police Department. Lowe was interviewed and charged with aggravated assault. After the child died, the charge was upgraded to capital murder.

According to records in Bowie County, bail was set Friday at $7 million. Lowe is being held in the Bowie County jail.

