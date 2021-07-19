Stroke Support Group Meets Monthly on the 4th Thursday at Wadley Regional Medical Center at Noon.

Advertisement

Wadley Regional Medical Center and Encompass Health co-host a Stroke Support Group to help stroke survivors and their caregivers learn to cope with life after a stroke. Coming together in an atmosphere of caring and cooperation, survivors, their caregivers and friends can learn from each other. There’s more to stroke recovery than the physical aspect, there are mental and social components that sometimes aren’t talked about as much. But with the support of fellow stroke survivors, recovery may be easier. Our support group is designed to promote meaningful living.

Learn from one another : Support groups are a place to share tips, tricks and trials among members. Socialization is key : Many people recovering from a stroke can feel inadequate in social settings because of residual side effects from the stroke. Maybe they have trouble finding their words in a conversation or are faced with using a cane or walker. Socialization can stave off depression and anxiety. Those who avoid social settings begin to isolate themselves, which can increase the risk for depression. Caregivers need support too : Caring for someone with medical issues can take a toll. Having a place to interact with other caregivers and glean information can help reduce stress.



The Stroke Support group meets on the 4th Thursday of each month at noon at Wadley Regional Medical Center. Lunch is provided so reservations are required by calling (903)735-5062. Each meeting begins with a guest speaker as participants enjoy lunch and time is spent sharing tips and helpful information.