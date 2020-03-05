Bowie County jury finds woman guilty of human trafficking

Advertisement

NEW BOSTON, Texas: A Bowie County jury wasted no time in finding a Texarkana, Texas, woman guilty of human trafficking Wednesday.

The jury was out about 15 minutes before returning with a guilty verdict for Linda Michelle “Gucci” Dooley, 38. Witnesses testified that Dooley invited the 16-year-old runaway to live in her residence on Waterman Street in Texarkana, Texas, after learning the teen was living on the streets.

Dooley supplied the victim with methamphetamine and posted ads for the girl’s escort services on skipthegames.com, according to a probable cause affidavit. The girl lived with Dooley from September 2018 to March 2019 and Dooley profited from prostituting the juvenile.

Officials with the Bowie County District Attorney’s Office said Dooley recently turned down an offer to plead guilty to sexual assault of a child and receive a 20-year prison sentence.

The punishment phase of Dooley’s criminal trial is scheduled to begin Thursday morning at the Bowie County courthouse in New Boston before 202nd District Judge John Tidwell. Dooley is facing five to 99 years or life in prison.

Dooley is represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office. First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp and Assistant District Attorney Lauren Richards are prosecuting for the state.

