Person shot at Texarkana cosmetology school

One person was shot Wednesday afternoon at the Cosmetology Academy of Texarkana on Kings Highway. The suspect then went into the parking lot and shot and killed himself.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police the shooter was the victims estranged husband.

Multiple Law enforcement and fire agencies are currently on scene investigating.

The victim was shot in the leg and her injuries are thought to be non life threatening.

This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more.

