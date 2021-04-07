Bowie County stalking suspect must wear a GPS

Advertisement

A man accused of stalking a woman in Bowie County is required to wear a GPS ankle monitor as a condition of his bond.

Gregory Clifford Clark, 57, was arrested on a stalking charge in March, according to a probable cause affidavit. Clark allegedly sent threatening text messages and emails and repeatedly drove by the woman’s property.

Clark allegedly pretended he was someone else and contacted the woman’s place of business as well as allegedly contacting a business where he attempted to acquire banking information about the woman’s mortgage.

Clark allegedly left a truck on the Bowie County woman’s property which had been reported stolen by a woman in another state. According to the affidavit, woman in multiple states have contacted law enforcement about Clark.

The Bowie County woman’s home in Hooks, Texas, was destroyed by fire the morning of Nov. 6. The night before the blaze, the woman allegedly received an email from Clark which stated, “Game Over.”

State fire investigators could not determine a cause of the fire but determined that it began in the woman’s bedroom. The woman was at work at the time and was informed of the fire through a phone call from a neighbor, according to the affidavit.

“The report stated the investigators called the fire undetrmined but could not rule out the criminal act of arson,” the affidavit states.

Clark allegedly made statements about the house fire to employees of a local liquor store at 9:15 a.m. the morning of Nov. 6 though a call to authorities reporting the structure fire was not received until 9:52 a.m.

Clark was arrested March 2 on a charge of felony stalking. He was released March 23 on a $50,000 bond with conditions. Clark must wear a GPS monitor and is prohibited from having any contact with the alleged victim.

