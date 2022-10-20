Bowie County Traffic Stop Results In People Smuggling Charges For Austin Man

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, Texas–An Austin, Texas, man accused of transporting six unauthorized immigrants from Guatemala in the U.S. is being held in the Bowie County jail with bonds totaling $150,000.

Jose Cruz, 23, was stopped by a Texas state trooper as he traveled on Interstate 30 in Bowie County on Oct. 10 because of an expired license plate, according to a probable cause affidavit. Inside the SUV, the trooper observed four men and two women, all of whom were identified as Guatemalans in the country without authorization.

Cruz allegedly admitted that he was expecting to be paid $3,500 dollars to take the group from Austin to the state of Maryland.

Cruz has been charged with six felony counts of smuggling of persons in Bowie County. Each count is punishable by 2 to 20 years in prison. Bond on each count has been set at $25,000 for a total of $150,000.

Cruz is being held in the Bowie County jail.

